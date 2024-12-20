Google has launched Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, an experimental model showing users its thoughts. Recently, Gemini 2.0, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Project Astra, Project Mariner and Jules. Google's new Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Mode is built on Gemini 2.0 Flash and, therefore, offers speed and performance. The new artificial intelligence model is trained to use its thoughts or "thinking process" for stronger reasoning. Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking promises results when the users increase the inference time on computation. Apple App Store Releases List of Top Free Games and Apps 2024 for Over 30 Countries and Regions, India’s Ludo Gaming Platform Zupee Among Top Rankers.

Google Launches Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model, Shows Its Thoughts

Introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, an experimental model that explicitly shows its thoughts. Built on 2.0 Flash’s speed and performance, this model is trained to use thoughts to strengthen its reasoning. And we see promising results when we increase inference time… — Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) December 19, 2024

