Google announced that Gemini's Deep Research will be powered by its latest model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, which will improve the features and get users better results. The Deep Research with Gemini 2.5 Pro model will help users do analytical reasoning, provide more insightful reports, and find and synthesise information. The company said that Gemini Advanced users would be able to access this model across the web, Android, and iOS platforms. Amazon Nova Sonic: New Speech-to-Speech Model To Generate Human-Like Voice Output, Available via New API in Amazon Bedrock.

Deep Research Now Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro

