Satya Nadella shared a post on April 4, 2025 and announced that GitHub Copilot Agent Mode and MCP support is rolling out to all VS Code users. Microsoft is now making the agent mode feature available to all users of Visual Studio Code (VS Code). The update includes support for the Microsoft Cloud Platform (MCP), which allows users to access a wide range of contexts and capabilities. GitHub Copilot is becoming capable by gaining a better understanding of the tools and services you use. The improvement is driven by some of the most advanced models available today. It offers a multi-model choice. Anthropic Claude 3.5, 3.7 Sonnet, 3.7 Sonnet Thinking, Google Gemini 2.0 Flash, and OpenAI o3-mini are now generally available through premium requests, included in all paid Copilot tiers. Microsoft Completes 50th Anniversary: All Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Satya Nadella Sit Together in AI Roast Session, Talk to Copilot.

GitHub Copilot Agent Mode and MCP Support Is Rolling Out to All VS Code Users

GitHub Copilot Agent Mode & MCP support is rolling out to all VS Code users: https://t.co/nsykcM8RGR — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 4, 2025

