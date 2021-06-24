Guess who are back? Animals in View 3D! Yep, search engine giants, Google brings Godzilla and Kong in your living room! It is time to unleash these iconic characters using AR on your Google app by searching “Godzilla vs. Kong” and clicking on “View in 3D.” Godzilla vs. Kong is a 2021 American monster film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård and Eiza González.

Godzilla View in 3D Google, Kong View in 3D Are Here!

