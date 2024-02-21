Google-parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai has launched 'Gemma' open models with the same technology used for great Gemini models. Gemma is a family of lightweight and state-of-the-art open models rolled out today worldwide. CEO Sundar Pichai said in his official post on X, "Gemma is available worldwide starting today in two sizes (2B and 7B), supports a wide range of tools and systems, and runs on a developer laptop, workstation or @GoogleCloud". The new Gemma AI model promises unmatched performance at size, flexible framework, and comprehensive safety measures, specifically optimised for Google cloud. The model is now available on Google AI for Developer website. iOS 17.4 Update: Apple Likely To Display Detailed Battery Health Information on Its iPhone With New iOS Update.

Introducing Gemma - a family of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models for their class built from the same research & tech used to create the Gemini models. Demonstrating strong performance across benchmarks for language understanding and reasoning, Gemma is available… pic.twitter.com/qWDAmEw7CP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 21, 2024

