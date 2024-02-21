New Delhi, February 21: Apple is set to enhance the user experience for its iPhone owners with the upcoming release of iOS 17.4. Apple might release the iOS 17.4 version in the upcoming month. The speculated update of iOS 17.4 might provide iPhone users with more detailed information about their device's battery health.

As per a report of Business Standard, Apple might be taking a step forward with iOS 17.4 by displaying elaborate battery health information on its iPhones. This feature on iOS 17.4 might be beneficial for iPhone users to check and monitor their device's battery lifespan and performance. The new Battery Health menu might indicate whether the iPhone's battery status is normal or requires attention. The feature may provide details such as the relative maximum capacity. iOS 17.4 is expected to feature a section that provides users with essential information about iPhone batteries and warranty coverage. Apple Smart Ring: Tech Giant Developing Its Smart Wearable Ring To Compete With Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, Says Report.

The beta version of iOS 17.4 has introduced two different menus within the iPhone settings: Battery Health and Charging Optimisation. Under these menus, a user might understand the current state of their iPhone's battery. Previously, in iOS 17.3, information regarding battery health and charging was combined into a single section. Now, with iOS 17.4, Apple iPhone users might expect a clearer and more informative description of their battery's performance and capacity. Apple Music Update: Apple Testing New Feature for Its Music Application To Let Users Import Playlists From Third-Party Music Streaming Applications Like Spotify, YouTube and More.

As per reports, these updates are currently available only to a selected group of iPhone 15 series users who are participating in the public beta testing program. According to rumours, Apple might roll out the iOS 17.4 update to iPhone 15 series devices due to their unique capability of displaying battery cycle counts. With the new Battery Health and Charging Optimisation menus, users are expected to be better informed to manage their iPhone's battery life efficiently.

