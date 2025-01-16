Google has informed the European Union that it will not integrate fact-checking into its search results, YouTube videos, or use it in content ranking and removal processes, Axios reported. The decision comes despite new EU regulations under the Disinformation Code of Practice. In a letter to Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director General of the European Commission’s content and technology division, Google’s global affairs president, Kent Walker, stated that such integration is “not appropriate or effective” for its services. Google’s stance aligns with its historical approach, as it has not included fact-checking in content moderation practices. Walker talked about the company’s intention to maintain this policy, even as the EU prepares to implement a voluntary code. Meta Announces End of Fact-Checking Programme, Will Replace Fact-Checkers With X-Style Community Notes.

Google Declines EU’s Fact-Checking Mandate for Search Results and YouTube

