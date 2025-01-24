Google has rolled out Android 16 Beta 1, which offers Pixel device users an early look at the next Android release. Users can experience its latest changes by enrolling in the Android Beta programme. The Android 16 Beta 1 introduces features like Adaptive Apps, Live Updates, and APV Codec. Android 16 is removing the ability for apps to limit screen orientation and resizing on larger screens. Live Updates represent a new category of notifications to assist users in monitoring and quickly accessing important ongoing activities. Android 16 Beta 1 includes support for the Advanced Professional Video codec, which is intended for use in high-quality video recording and post-production at a professional level. Supported devices include the Google Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

Android 16 Beta 1

🎉 Android 16 Beta 1 is here! Check out the newest changes including Adaptive Apps, Live Updates, and the APV codec! Read the blog for more and don't forget to submit your feedback after testing → https://t.co/wLnFjzZ9zY pic.twitter.com/Hjb2nGJD4z — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) January 23, 2025

