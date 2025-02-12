Google has released 'Whisk', an experimental tool developed by Google Labs for over 100 countries. Whisk allows the users to prompt with images and offers visualisation and remix of ideas using images and AI. Users need to drag in images, and start creating. Previously, Google Whisk AI tool was only available in the United States but now rolled out to many countries. xAI Employee Chooses To Resign Over Publishing Grok 3 Acknowledgement Post Than To Delete It, Says ‘This Is Absolutely Absurd’.

Google Whisk AI Tool Now Available in 100 Countries

We know you’ve been waiting for this! Whisk is going global and is now available in over 100 countries 🌍! We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you. Get started today at https://t.co/BR1z7gm5Cy pic.twitter.com/iQLNe8zhhr — labs.google (@labsdotgoogle) February 11, 2025

