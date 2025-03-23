The US Department of Justice (DoJ) busted a crypto fraud worth millions of dollars and announced that Gotbit Consulting LLC (Gotbit) pleaded guilty to market manipulation and fraud conspiracy. Gotbit agreed to cease its operations and forfeit nearly USD 23 million in seized cryptocurrency. DoJ said the government would sentence venture capital firm Gotbit founder Aleksei Andriunin (26) for up to two years in prison. Gotbit is based in Geneva, Switzerland. Bitcoin Price Today, March 23, 2025: BTC Price Currently at USD 84,000 Mark, Shows Signs of Slight Fluctuations.

Department of Justice Found Gotbit Guilty of USD 23 Million Crypto Fraud

A $23M crypto fraud just got nailed by the DOJ. One of crypto's most controversial market makers has pleaded guilty. Gotbit Consulting admitted to using wash trades and fake volume to pump token prices. The founder built custom software to make it all work. The result? Years of… — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)