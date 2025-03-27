OpenAI recently added image generation capabilities to ChatGPT by allowing users to create images within the app using the company's advanced reasoning model, GPT-4o. OpenAI announced yesterday that GPT-4o's image generation feature will be available to all users, including Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans. Enterprise and Edu users will also gain access soon. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "Images in ChatGPT are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations).rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for awhile." GPT-4o Image Generation: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Rolls Out 4o Image Generation in ChatGPT and Sora to All Plus, Pro, Team and Free Users, Coming Soon for Enterprise, Edu and Developers.

GPT-4o Image Generation Rollout for Free Users Delayed

images in chatgpt are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations). rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for awhile. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 26, 2025

