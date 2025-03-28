OpenAI recently rolled out image generation powered by GPT-4o to ChatGPT. Now, the Sam Altman-run company has come up with another update for GPT-4o in ChatGPT. The latest update brings a set of improvements to enhance the AI's capabilities in handling complex tasks. The upgrade will allow GPT-4o to follow detailed instructions more accurately when the prompts contain multiple requests. Additionally, the AI model has improved capabilities to solve complex technical and coding problems. The updated GPT-4o also shows improvements in intuition and creativity and fewer emojis. The new version is now available to all paid users, while free users will get access over the next few weeks. Ghibli-Style Image Trend Takes Over Instagram and Elon Musk-Run X After OpenAI’s GPT-4o Update.

GPT-4o New Update in ChatGPT

GPT-4o got an another update in ChatGPT! What's different? - Better at following detailed instructions, especially prompts containing multiple requests - Improved capability to tackle complex technical and coding problems - Improved intuition and creativity - Fewer emojis 🙃 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 27, 2025

GPT-4o New Update in ChatGPT: OpenAI Enhances Task Handling, Coding and Creativity; Available to All Paid Users, Coming Soon for Free Users

The updated GPT-4o is available now to all paid users. Free users will see it over the next few weeks. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 27, 2025

