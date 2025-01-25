Elon Musk, who owns xAI, already confirmed that Grok 3 would be launched within next three to four weeks for the users. However, ahead of the launch, Grok 3 preview was likely made available to some users who posted about the chatbot's capabilities to perform challenging coding tasks along with better reasoning capabilities. Recently, an xAI employee Greg Yang said that Grok 3 would allow the users to create dynamic UI/UX and allow building products leading to "renaissance of human flourishing". On January 21, Elon Musk posted on X saying, "Testing Grok 3 int4 inference", hinting at imminent launch of next version of Grok AI chatbot. X.com New Update: Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Visual Update for Web Version, Available To Select Users.

Grok 3 To Help Users Create Dynamic UI/UX Designs

with grok 3, we will create truly dynamic UI/UX that delights users in new, charming ways and build products that lead to a renaissance of human flourishing join us if you feel life has been too easy for you but a fire has been burning in your heart to give something special to… — Greg Yang (@TheGregYang) January 25, 2025

Grok 3 Early Preview Available

GROK 3 Rocks 🚀🔥 Grok 3 leads the challenge with coding 🥊 This is an early preview of Grok 3 in action pic.twitter.com/bCjF2s2QYl — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) January 24, 2025

