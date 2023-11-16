Elon Musk shared a post on X announcing the early beta access to the Grok API. Elon Musk reposted the tweet from Toby Pohlen, founding member of xAI, that said, "We rolled out an API support for Grok earlier this week." He further noted that access to Grok API is limited to a few partner accounts. The post said the Grok API would be available for more developers after it matured. Elon Musk reacted to this Tweet by saying, "Grok API access now in early beta". The Grok AI is a new chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI company, and it promises to be similar to ChatGPT but allows the users to access real-time data through real-time knowledge. X Banned Over 2 Lakh Accounts in India in October 2023 for Promoting Child Sexual Exploitation and Non-Consensual Nudity.

Elon Musk Announces Early Beta Access To Grok API:

Grok API access now in early beta https://t.co/xVe8j9waCh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

Toby Pohlen, Founding Member or xAI Announces API Support for Grok AI:

We rolled out an API support for Grok earlier this week. It's limited to a few partner accounts for now. As Grok matures, we'll likely expand access to more developers. pic.twitter.com/Bw8GU7xk9x — Toby Pohlen (@TobyPhln) November 15, 2023

