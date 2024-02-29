Elon Musk's X has introduced many new features recently, such as calling without sharing numbers and allowing followers to see the pinned chat. Now, the DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) posted on X confirming that the Grok Analysis button will soon be introduced on X. Elon Musk has already informed us about rolling out the feature on X on November 26, 2023. He posted that the feature would be added in a few weeks. The reports said the button will allow the Grok AI to analyse content posted on the platform and likely assist post-creation. X New Feature: Elon Musk Run X Comes With New Audio and Video Calling Feature; Check Details.

Grok Analysis To Be Launched Soon:

'Grok Analysis' button coming soon under posts on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/75emVq6BpT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 29, 2024

Elon Musk Announces Grok AI Coming on X in November 2023:

In a few weeks, we will add a “Grok, analysis!” button under 𝕏 posts pic.twitter.com/p9NyLZkYrr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)