Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot will soon allow users to upload PDFs. This feature is expected to be similar to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, which enables users to extract necessary information by uploading files. The new feature from xAI's Grok will let users read PDF files and provide them with summaries or other details as prompted. This comes after Elon Musk's X announced a swipe gesture to like or reply. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Introduces Swipe Gesture To Like or Reply on Platform.

Grok To Receive Allow PDF File Upload Feature Soon

