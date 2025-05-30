Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly working to add a new Discover Tab for Grok AI's generated images. The Grok Discover Tab would have categories like Trending, Animal, Portrait, Cartoon, Scenery and Avatar. It will likely allow the Grok users to share their creativity with the world and help others explore the generated images. More details about the feature will likely be announced soon. X Chat Released: Elon Musk’s Encrypted Messaging Platform Rolled Out for Select Beta Users To Rival WhatsApp, Likely to Launch for All Users After Testing; Check Its Features.

xAI Working on Discover Tab for Grok AI-Generated Images

BREAKING: xAI is working on a DISCOVER TAB for the images generated by GROK! pic.twitter.com/3y1U1jzsRV — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) May 30, 2025

