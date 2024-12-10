What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

Grok AI Image generation model 'Aurora' is released on the X platform. The AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI offers photorealistic image generation capabilities. The company said, "We are updating Grok's capabilities with a new autoregressive image generation model, code-named Aurora, available on the 𝕏 platform." Aurora's network is trained to predict the next token from interleaved text and image data. The Grok Aurora will be rolled out to all the users within a week. WhatsApp Launches ‘In-App Dialer’ Feature To Allow Users To Make Calls, Send Messages Using App to Unsaved Numbers.

Grok Aurora Now Live on X, Allows Photorealistic Image Creation

