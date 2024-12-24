Elon Musk's xAI will soon roll out a new conversation capability to its Grok, allowing users to communicate with the chatbot by voice. This new feature will help users talk to Grok and get answers to their questions. However, this ability is already available from rivals such as Gemini Live and ChatGPT Voice. However, Elon Musk's Grok has been rolled out on X free, and the mobile app has also been introduced in certain countries as beta. Soon, the official Grok app will be launched in more countries, letting users download and use it on their mobile devices. Grok App Launched on App Store in Australia, Global Rollout Coming Soon.

Grok AI Chabot to Get Voice Mode Soon

BREAKING: X will soon let you talk to GROK! pic.twitter.com/cC12bpY5Gn — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 23, 2024

