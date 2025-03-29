Elon Musk's xAI started rolling out access to the recent info from X to the Grok voice mode on iOS. Apple users can now talk to Grok and ask about the latest news across the X platform. Grok will fetch details and provide the information to the users. Moreover, xAI also introduced a new feature for the users to attach files and custom instructions to a workspace and start a conversation; public rollout remains. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Tabbed UI' on Copilot for Some Users, Adds ‘Places’ Card for Enhanced Experience.

Grok Voice Mode Latest Update Rolled Out for Some iOS Users

BREAKING 🚨: @xai is rolling out access to the recent info from X to the Grok voice mode on iOS. See the ⚡️ icon! Currently only available on the Assistant preset. pic.twitter.com/HmqugYhmAF — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 28, 2025

xAI Keeps Improving on Workspaces for Grok

xAI keeps working on Workspaces for Grok! Now, it is possible to attach files and add custom instructions to a workspace as well as start a conversation. * This feature is not available to the public yet. pic.twitter.com/kV5HSNjxat — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)