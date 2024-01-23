Groww App, a popular trading app was reportedly showing errors to users when they tried to access their accounts. According to Amarnath Paul @amarnathpaul9t4) on X, the Groww App is down, and he was not able to access his account. He shared a screenshot of the Groww app error on X saying, "I'm trying to login into my account from 9:15 am, but it's showing error." The user said he tried to uninstall, re-install and tried to login from Chrome but still could not access. Other users also complained about problems. The company responded to the users saying, "Hello, Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now." Apple Music To Pay 10% Bonus Royalties to Artists for Creating Songs in Spatial Audio: Report.

X User 'Amarnath Paul' shared Screenshot of Groww App Not Working:

Hello @_groww Team I'm trying to login into my account from 9:15 am, but it's showing error. I tried uninstalling and installing app. I also tried login in from chrome but still I'm unable to login. Whenever I'm trying to login It's show something went wrong, please try again. pic.twitter.com/cI3AhZTb8D — Amarnath Paul (@amarnathpaul9t4) January 23, 2024

X User 'sunil rajbhar' Complained About Groww App Error:

Today I was making profit .. But just due to technical problem of Groww App I had to book loss.. Who will give me that loss... @_groww — sunil rajbhar (@idsunilrajbhar) January 23, 2024

Groww App Not Working Issue Fixed Now:

Hello, Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now. — Groww (@_groww) January 23, 2024

