Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will launch today in India with AI-driven features. Note 50x 5G+ will feature a mix of vegan leather and metallic finishes in three colour options. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and will include a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a 50MP dual rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,500mAh battery. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ price in India is expected to be around INR 11,999. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 To Launch Soon; Check Leaked Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launch Today in India

Design aisa, ki bas ise dekhte reh jaoge!👀 The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ launches on 27th March in exquisite Vegan Leather and Metallic Finishes. Kitna excited ho?? 🤔 Link Yahan Hai: https://t.co/LzBFMk0kjP#NOTEkaro #Note50x5G pic.twitter.com/gBVqsO6xKQ — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) March 24, 2025

