Infinix Smart 9 HD was launched in India on January 28, 2025. Infinix Smart 9 HD sale is now live on Flipkart. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Smart 9 HD is powered by the MediaTek Helio G50 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Infinix Smart 9 HD comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary camera with dual LED flash. The front camera comes with an 8MP lens. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Smart 9 HD is priced at INR 6,699 but is available for a limited time at a discounted price of INR 6,199. Interested buyers can purchase it on Flipkart from today. Google Pixel 9a Price Leaked, Likely To Launch in March 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Sale Goes Live

Jiska aapko tha intezaar, Wo time aa gaya! ⌚ Infinix SMART 9HD, the toughest smartphone in the segment, is NOW ON SALE! Get it at just ₹6,199*! 🤯 Idhar jao fatafat: https://t.co/Vxp66p1VFU pic.twitter.com/XA88CIzYHv — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)