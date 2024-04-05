Intel is a major company in the semiconductor industry has laid off many of its employees. Intel layoffs are said to be part of the company’s larger restructuring plans that include changing its financial reporting. The 2024 job cuts at Intel are significant along with other instances of the ongoing tech layoffs in 2024. Within these layoffs, there has been a huge impact on the sales and marketing division of Intel. The company might be looking forward to streamline their operations and reduce costs so as to retain its market competitiveness. As per reports, Intel laid off some employees in the sales and marketing division during the week. These layoffs is associated with changes in Intel’s approach for handling financial reports. Intel job cuts may be part of a broader strategy to streamline focus and improve its financial position. The Intel layoff occurred simultaneously with company's introduction of a new financial reporting structure. Intel might have implemented workforce reductions as a part of a reorganisation effort. Apple Layoffs: Apple Lays Off Over 600 Employees in US State of California After Cancelling Self-Driving EV Project.

Intel Laid Off Its Employees in Sales and Marketing Division

Intel initiated a new round of layoffs this week that affected an unspecified number of employees in its Sales and Marketing Group, CRN has learned. #Layoff #Layoffs Intel Corporation ( $INTC) unknown #USA A spokesperson for the Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker confirmed on… pic.twitter.com/lXvlceO6pF — Joseph Angelo (@Beachdudeca) April 4, 2024

