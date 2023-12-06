The first-generation iPhone SE was launched in 2016, and the second generation was launched in 2020. After that, Apple launched the iPhone SE third-generation smartphone, in 2022. Now, according to Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) on X, the first-generation iPhone SE is considered "vintage" by Apple. The smartphone has been in the market for nearly a decade, offering customers an alternative to the main iPhone 13, 14 or 15 series. Apple iPhones have always been one of the popular devices with long-term value, and since the smartphone is considered "vintage" by Apple, it has become a great example of one of the best iPhones launched to date. Brandon Butch on X also said that, 'This just means that Apple will no longer guarantee repairs since the SE is 7+ years old - aka warranty expired". Redmi 13C 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of Redmi's New Budget Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details.

iPhone SE First-Generation Added in 'Vintage' List By Apple:

The iPhone SE is now considered "vintage" by Apple 📜 pic.twitter.com/qiCFtfH8pe — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) December 5, 2023

Apple No Longer Guarantees iPhone SE Repairs:

This just means that Apple will no longer guarantee repairs since the SE is 7+ years old - aka warranty expired pic.twitter.com/D97KekVZvY — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) December 5, 2023

