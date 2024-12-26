IRCTC, the online ticketing platform of Indian Railways, faced a major outage on Thursday, December 26, leaving passengers unable to book tickets via its website and mobile app. The downtime occurred during peak Tatkal hours, leading to widespread frustration. IRCTC attributed the issue to ongoing maintenance activities, with a message on the website confirming the unavailability of e-ticketing services. Passengers took to social media to express their anger, highlighting the inconvenience caused during the crucial ticket booking window. Many pointed out the recurring nature of these outages, urging the platform for improvements. IRCTC Down: IRCTC Website, App Not Working Due To Maintenance Downtime, Passengers Furious as Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Gets Affected.

🚨 #IRCTC #App and #Website Face Major #Outage 🚨 Frustrated users have flooded #SocialMedia, sharing their woes as the #Tatkal ticket system crashes. From failed bookings to endless loading screens, it's been a tough day for commuters looking to secure their tickets. 😤#IRCTC… pic.twitter.com/nfl5UrCDUK — Shauvik Kumar (@shauvikkumar) December 26, 2024

IRCTC, Indian Railway's railway ticketing website/app down in festive rush. Message says 'Maintenance Activity.' Has the site crashed due to snag or is it a planned maintenance activity? Why such maintenance activity in day time during festival season @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia… pic.twitter.com/dzt7HYVsib — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 26, 2024

