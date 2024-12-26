IRCTC, the online ticketing platform of Indian Railways, faced a major outage on Thursday, December 26, leaving passengers unable to book tickets via its website and mobile app. The downtime occurred during peak Tatkal hours, leading to widespread frustration. IRCTC attributed the issue to ongoing maintenance activities, with a message on the website confirming the unavailability of e-ticketing services. Passengers took to social media to express their anger, highlighting the inconvenience caused during the crucial ticket booking window. Many pointed out the recurring nature of these outages, urging the platform for improvements. IRCTC Down: IRCTC Website, App Not Working Due To Maintenance Downtime, Passengers Furious as Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Gets Affected.

