Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone, 'Agni 2' 5G, with a curved AMOLED display and cutting-edge technology. The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and will be available in online stores from May 24, with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999, according to the company. Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime Colour Variant Launched With New Offers, Here's How You Can Get Rs 13,000 Discount. Lava Agni 2 Launched

