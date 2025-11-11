Lava is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, in India on November 20. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colour options. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. Apart from these specifications, tipster (@techiboy96) has shared additional details about the Lava Agni 4. The device is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. Lava Agni 4 may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. As per multiple reports, the Lava Agni 4 price in India could be around INR 27,999. OnePlus 15 Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India on November 13; Check Other Details.

Lava Agni 4 Specs

Lava Agni 4 launching on November 20! Lava is teasing its next big phone — here’s what’s confirmed so far: - 6.67" 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, 2400 nits, 1.15mm bezels - Dimensity 8350 | 8GB LPDDR5x | 256GB UFS 4.0 - 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide | 50MP selfie - Rumored 7,000mAh +… pic.twitter.com/fKiJlD3R4R — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

