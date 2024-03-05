Lava Mobiles set to launch its latest smartphone, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is anticipated to boast a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to come equipped with a triple-camera setup, which might include a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Blaze Curve 5G might feature a 16MP camera on the front. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery and the price is anticipated to range between Rs 16,000 and Rs 19,000. Parag Agrawal Sues Elon Musk: Former Twitter CEO Sues Billionaire for Over USD 128 Million in Severance, Tesla CEO Responds With Emoji.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch Today

Blaze Curve: Only 2 hours to go! Tune in today at 12 PM on YouTube & Facebook to witness the Curve-O-lutionary Launch of Blaze Curve: https://t.co/I78G98K3v4 | Amazon Specials#BlazeCurve #LavaBlazeCurve #CurveOlution #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/34ElyuVsbv — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) March 5, 2024

