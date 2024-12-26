Lava Mobiles will soon launch its latest smartphone, the Yuva 2 5G in India. On December 26, 2024, the company shared a post, hinting at the smartphone’s arrival. The post featured an image of the upcoming device, which showcased its sleek design and unique camera module. The volume rocker and power button will be placed on the right side of the smartphone. Lava Mobiles further said, "Ab Dunia ko Dikhaaa! #Yuva25G: Coming soon to your nearest retail outlet." iPhone 17 Air Likely To Feature Sleek Design With Enhanced Camera; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Lava Mobiles Teases Upcoming Smartphone, Lava Yuva 2 5G

