New Delhi, December 26: Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 17 Air, and early leaks suggest it will likely come with significant upgrades in design and camera features. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a sleek, slim build, possibly setting a new benchmark for slim smartphones.

Apple is anticipated to unveil its iPhone 17 series in 2025. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to take the place of the previous "Plus" model. OPPO A5 Pro Launched in China Featuring 6,000mAh Battery With 80W Fast-Charging; Check Specifications, Features and Price of Each Variant.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever, even slimmer than the iPhone 6. The upcoming iPhone may measure around 6.25mm. The iPhone 17 Air model has now entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage at Foxconn. Apple has reportedly begun mass production of iPhone 17 Air at its manufacturing partner, Foxconn.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by an A19 chipset to enhance its performance. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Additionally, the display is anticipated to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a 48MP main camera. All models in the iPhone 17 series are anticipated to feature a 24MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup, each featuring a 48MP sensor. Vivo Y29 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

Additionally, Apple is said to include its own custom-designed 5G modem chip, which may also be included in the iPhone 17 Air. Reports indicate that Apple may eliminate the physical SIM card tray in the iPhone 17 Air, which suggests that the upcoming iPhone could rely on eSIM technology.

