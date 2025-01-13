Microsoft notified the users that it was investigating an issue with MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) that might have prevented users from accessing some of the Microsoft 365 apps. The tech giant posted, "We've redirected affected traffic and service availability is improving. Please see OP978247 within the admin center for more information." In December 2024, several users reported inaccessibility to M365 apps as the company faced some disruptions causing a global outage affecting multiple countries. Grok AI Chatbot To Have Separate Subscription, Will Not Be Integrated With X Premium+: Report.

Microsoft Checking Issues With MFA Causing Disruption in M365 Apps

We're investigating an issue in which Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) may prevent users from accessing some Microsoft 365 (M365) Apps. We've redirected affected traffic and service availability is improving. Please see OP978247 within the admin center for more information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 13, 2025

