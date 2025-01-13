xAI's Grok AI chatbot is expected to adopt a different subscription and will not be integrated with the X Premium+ subscription. So far, the X users can access the chatbots developed by Elon Musk's AI company on the X platform; however, they may be separated in the future. Recently, xAI rolled out a dedicated Grok mobile app in the US and other markets and also launched Grok.com, a separate URL, making it a standalone platform. Looking at the X and Grok integration so far in analysing profiles, editing posts and generating images for quick sharing, the basic version of the chatbot could be available on the platform. Elon Musk’s X Working on ‘Fan’ and ‘Commentary’ Categories After Rolling Out ‘Parody Account’, Grok Gets ‘Enhance Your Post’ Feature for Web Users.

Grok Subscription to Separated From X Premium+

🚨BREAKING: Grok will be separated from Premium+ and become a separate subscription! pic.twitter.com/6Dog3jkDWp — Steven Bi (@bsngln38133) January 13, 2025

