New Delhi, March 24 : Motorola has announced the arrival of the new Moto G13 in India officially with the slogan ‘Lagey Jhatke Aisa Hatke’. Motorola has already unveiled the Moto G13 along with other G-series smartphones in the global market and now, this handset is going to launch in India at 12 pm on March 29, and it’s sale will go live on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy M54 Smartphone Quietly Launches With a 108 MP Camera and 6,000mAh Large Battery; Find Other Key Details Here.

The Moto G13 will come with a stylish design, 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, IP52-rated water resistance, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset backed by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it will run on Android 13 OS. Checkout Motorola’s official posts below:

Moto G13 Launching In India :

With a massive 128GB Storage, you have tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps & games. Multi-task with ease & do everything you love with 4GB RAM. Get ready for #HatkeExperience as #motog13 launches 29th Mar on @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 24, 2023

Moto G13 To Flaunt Premium Design :

Get ready to stand out of every crowd with the super light, thin and premium design of the #motog13. Brace yourself for the launch on 29th March at leading retail stores and @flipkart, and get ready to be #Hatke. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 24, 2023

