Nintendo has revealed its next-gen handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2, after much anticipation. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in 2025 with several expected improvements and features. The Japanese video game company launched a teaser trailer revealing the key details of its design change compared to the previous generation of the Nintendo Switch console. The teaser covered the display, ports, Joycons and gameplay details. The handheld gaming console played Mario Kart in the teaser trailer. The Nintendo Switch 2 will support the previous games due to backward compatibility. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Launched in India Alongside Realme 14 Pro Series 5G; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nintendo Switch 2 Console Teaser Trailer Dropped, Confirming Its Launch; Watch Here

Breaking: The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed pic.twitter.com/Xzg7Vqrcah — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 16, 2025

