Nothing India has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, Nothing Phone 3a, will be launched in India with a Snapdragon processor. Ahead of the launch on March 4, 2025, the company only shared bits of the design without revealing many details. However, the rumours have pointed out that Nothing Phone 3a will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 6.8-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh or 6,000mAH battery with 45W fast-charging support and out-of-the-box Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie camera. Besides, there are many other AI features expected in the Nothing Phone 3a that are likely to be priced around INR 23,999 and INR 25,999. It may come with 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord 4 and Other Products Available at Valentine’s Day 2025 Discount; Check Prices.

Nothing Phone 3a Coming With Snapdragon Processor on March 4, 2025

Hello, Snapdragon! Our perfect match for elite performance. Now powering up the (3a) Series. @Snapdragon_IN pic.twitter.com/c6x62RkxJx — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 13, 2025

x.com

