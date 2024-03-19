NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are collaborating to accelerate AI innovation and performance. As per reports, AWS will offer powerful new NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPU-based Amazon EC2 instances and NVIDIA DGX Cloud to enable faster training of large language models with trillions of parameters. The companies are also building Project Ceiba, one of the world's fastest AI supercomputers, exclusively on AWS using DGX Cloud. It will feature 20,736 NVIDIA GB200 Superchips delivering 414 exaflops of AI computing power for NVIDIA's internal AI research and development. Integration with AWS security and encryption services will provide customers with end-to-end data protection. Amazon SageMaker integration with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices will help optimise the performance of foundation models on GPUs. The AWS-NVIDIA partnership aims to drive breakthroughs in healthcare and life sciences through AI technology. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announces Microsoft and NVIDIA Partnership Expansion To Accelerate Generative AI for Enterprises.

NVIDIA Partners With Amazon Web Services (AWS)

NVIDIA and @awscloud advance #generativeAI innovation with NVIDIA Blackwell GPU-based Amazon EC2 instances, NVIDIA DGX Cloud and more. #GTC24 Read the announcement. https://t.co/lU2qimszEI pic.twitter.com/HYRhWhA6sj — NVIDIA AI (@NVIDIAAI) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)