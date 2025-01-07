OnePlus will launch its new flagship smartphones in India today, including OnePlus 13 powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and OnePlus 13R powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 series will launch in India during the OnePlus Winter Launch Event 2025, which is scheduled at 9 PM. During the event, the company will unveil its OnePlus Buds Pro 3 TWS earbuds, offering Bluetooth 5.4 support and high-quality audio. OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced around INR 70,000 and likely offers a 50MP Sony LYT-808 camera, allowing 4K at 60fps recording and improved photography with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R may house a larger 6,000mAh battery, OxygenOS 15, 1.5K 120Hz display with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and much more. The OnePlus 13R is also expected to offer better specifications and features than the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 13 launch series live streaming will begin shortly. POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch on January 9, Teases AI Camera Features; Know What To Expect.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event 2025 | Introducing OnePlus 13 Series

