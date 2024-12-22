OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared an update at Elon Musk-run X (previously Twitter) on December 21, 2024. Altman announced a festive surprise for ChatGPT Plus users on “Day 13 of Shipmas” with a special Sora bonus. OpenAI’s GPUs experience reduced activity as people take a break from work during late December. To take advantage of the festive season, OpenAI is offering unlimited access to Sora via a relaxed queue for all ChatGPT Plus users throughout the holidays. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Unveils o3 and o3-mini Models for Public Safety Testing, Likely To Launch in 2025; Check Details.

Sam Altman Announces Unlimited Sora Access for ChatGPT Plus

day 13 of shipmas: special sora bonus🎄✨ our GPUs get a little less busy during late december as people take a break from work, so we are giving all plus users unlimited sora access via the relaxed queue over the holidays! enjoy creating! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)