Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has announced two new AI models, OpenAI o3 and OpenAI o3-mini, now available for public safety testing starting from today. OpenAI has invited safety and security researchers to participate in early access testing of these models to meet the highest standards. These advanced models set new benchmarks in performance and accuracy across multiple domains. OpenAI revealed that the o3 model achieved a 71.7 per cent accuracy on the SWE-bench coding benchmark, which is improved over the previous o1 model. It scored 96.7 per cent on the AIME 2024 benchmark, surpassing the o1 model's 83.3 per cent accuracy. Additionally, on the GPQA Diamond benchmark, o3 recorded an 87.7 per cent accuracy, which is a 10 per cent increase over its predecessor. The OpenAI o3-mini model is a faster and optimised version of OpenAI o3, which focuses on coding tasks. These models are expected to be widely available by early 2025. OpenAI Faces Penalty: Italy’s Data Protection Authority Fines Euro 15 Million After Probe Into ChatGPT Data Collection, Privacy Violations.

OpenAI Unveils o3 Model

Today, we shared evals for an early version of the next model in our o-model reasoning series: OpenAI o3 pic.twitter.com/e4dQWdLbAD — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 20, 2024

OpenAI Unveils o3-mini Model

We also shared evals on Open AI o3-mini — a faster, distilled version of o3 which is optimized for coding, and the first version of o3 we expect to make available for use in early 2025. pic.twitter.com/0JfK7ER6HA — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 20, 2024

OpenAI o3, OpenAI o3-mini Likely To Launch in 2025

We plan to deploy these models early next year, but we’re opening up early access applications for safety and security researchers to test these frontier models starting today: https://t.co/Gz1frHSYTw — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)