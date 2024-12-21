Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has announced two new AI models, OpenAI o3 and OpenAI o3-mini, now available for public safety testing starting from today. OpenAI has invited safety and security researchers to participate in early access testing of these models to meet the highest standards. These advanced models set new benchmarks in performance and accuracy across multiple domains. OpenAI revealed that the o3 model achieved a 71.7 per cent accuracy on the SWE-bench coding benchmark, which is improved over the previous o1 model. It scored 96.7 per cent on the AIME 2024 benchmark, surpassing the o1 model's 83.3 per cent accuracy. Additionally, on the GPQA Diamond benchmark, o3 recorded an 87.7 per cent accuracy, which is a 10 per cent increase over its predecessor. The OpenAI o3-mini model is a faster and optimised version of OpenAI o3, which focuses on coding tasks. These models are expected to be widely available by early 2025. OpenAI Faces Penalty: Italy’s Data Protection Authority Fines Euro 15 Million After Probe Into ChatGPT Data Collection, Privacy Violations.

