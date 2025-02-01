OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that they will be offering users an "o3-mini goody" soon. He hinted that it would be "the best". Recently, the OpenAI o3-mini AI model was launched for free. Pro and Teams users are offering access to a small AI model for reasoning amid the rise of DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 Max (Qwen2.5 Max) AI chatbots. However, he did not mention what OpenAI would offer for goody. He said, "got one more o3-mini goody coming for you soon--i think we saved the best for last!" Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s X To Allow Users To Edit Images With xAI’s Chatbot Soon, Let Them Make Changes by Revising Prompt.

OpenAI o3-mini Goody Coming Soon, Said CEO Sam Altman

got one more o3-mini goody coming for you soon--i think we saved the best for last! — Sam Altman (@sama) February 1, 2025

