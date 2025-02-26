Sam Altman-run OpenAI has expanded its Deep Research feature to all ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users. Previously, the AI agent was available to ChatGPT Pro users. Deep Research uses advanced reasoning skills to search, understand, and examine vast amounts of text, images, and PDFs from across the internet. It is designed to offer its users a deeper understanding of complex information. The updated Deep Research now includes improvements such as embedded images with citations in the output and a better ability to understand and reference uploaded files. Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users will now receive 10 deep research queries per month, while ChatGPT Pro users will get 120 queries per month. What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

OpenAI Deep Research Rolls Out to All ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu and Enterprise Users

