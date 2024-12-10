OpenAI Sora, a text-to-video generator AI tool, has been launched, which was announced by Sam Altman. Users with OpenAI Plus or Pro accounts can create videos using Sora. OpenAI Plus members receive 50 video generations per month, while Pro users get 500 fast generations or fewer at higher resolutions, with unlimited slower generations. The tool is available in many countries but not yet in most of Europe or the UK. However, Sam Altman stated that demand for Sora has exceeded expectations, which led to slower performance and occasional sign-up restrictions. He said, "We significantly underestimated demand for Sora; it is going to take a while to get everyone access," Altman explained. OpenAI is working on scaling up access as quickly as possible to meet the demands. OpenAI Sora Launched to Public With Ability To Generate, Edit AI Videos; Know Features and Limits.

Sam Altman Announces Launch of OpenAI Sora

we are launching sora today, and we made a new product to go with it. if you have an openai plus or pro account, you can generate videos. anyone can view them. it will take some time to roll out, but by the end of the day it should be available at https://t.co/VZBcJFqChS — Sam Altman (@sama) December 9, 2024

OpenAI Sora Demand Exceeds Expectations

we significantly underestimated demand for sora; it is going to take awhile to get everyone access. trying to figure out how to do it as fast as possible! — Sam Altman (@sama) December 10, 2024

