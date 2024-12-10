San Francisco, December 10: OpenAI finally launched its highly anticipated text-to-video generator Sora for the public. The OpenAI Sora, which can create realistic videos, was released yesterday, December 9, at sora.com. The ChatGPT-maker unveiled Sora in February 2024 and offered a first look at its AI video generation capabilities.

OpenAI Sora was initially released to some Hollywood directors to experiment and find out how the model performed. Since the Sam Altman-run company did not provide any further update on its release, it was assumed that the model would come out later and not to the general public. Grok Image Generation Model ‘Aurora’ Is Live on X, Lets Users Create Photorealistic AI Images.

OpenAI Sora Launched for Public Access

We're Releasing Sora Today, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

we are launching sora today, and we made a new product to go with it. if you have an openai plus or pro account, you can generate videos. anyone can view them. it will take some time to roll out, but by the end of the day it should be available at https://t.co/VZBcJFqChS — Sam Altman (@sama) December 9, 2024

OpenAI Sora Key Features and Highlights

OpenAI released Sora, packed with a wide range of features and capabilities. Users can generate 20-second videos with up to 1080p resolution on widescreen, square, and vertical aspects. Further, the OpenAI text-to-video model allows users to edit the AI-generated footage, including bringing their own assets, remixing, blending, and generating new video content.

The company said it developed new interfaces to make it easier for people to prompt Sora with text, videos, and images. The OpenAI Sora storyboard will help the users specify inputs for each frame. Besides, the company introduced Sora as part of the Plus account at no additional cost. The model allows the users to generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p resolution every month.

OpenAI Sora Limitations

The ChatGPT developer said, "The version of Sora we are deploying has many limitations. "The launched model generated unrealistic physics and struggled with complex actions. OpenAI said Sora Turbo would be much faster than the February preview and stated that it was working to make it affordable to everyone. WhatsApp Launches ‘In-App Dialer’ Feature To Allow Users To Make Calls, Send Messages Using App to Unsaved Numbers.

OpenAI stated, "We're introducing our video generation technology now to give society time to explore its possibilities and co-develop norms and safeguards that ensure it's used responsibly as the field advances. "

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).