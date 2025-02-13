OpenAI recently shared a major update to the Model spec, introducing a new file and image upload capability for OpenAI o1 and OpenAI o3-mini models. The company also announced that it raised the OpenAI o3-mini-high limits by 7x for the Plus users to up to 50 per day and introduced new Deep Research updates for Pro users on mobile and desktop apps. Amid this, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a roadmap update for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5. He said that GPT-4.5, internally called "Orion", will be shipped first and will release GPT-5, including the o3 model, later. Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI Raises Concerns Over Rationale Behind Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Takeover Bid Amid War of Words on X.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shared GPT-4, GPT-5 Roadmap

OPENAI ROADMAP UPDATE FOR GPT-4.5 and GPT-5: We want to do a better job of sharing our intended roadmap, and a much better job simplifying our product offerings. We want AI to “just work” for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 12, 2025

OpenAI Deep Research Updates

More deep research updates 📱🖥️ Deep research is now available to all Pro users on mobile and desktop apps (iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows). — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 12, 2025

OpenAI Model Spec Update

Today we're sharing a major update to the Model Spec—a document which defines how we want our models to behave. The update reinforces our commitments to customizability, transparency, and intellectual freedom to explore, debate, and create with AI. https://t.co/EPbqDp0Sdj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 12, 2025

OpenAI o1, OpenAI o3-Mini, OpenAI o3-Mini-High Update

Two updates you'll like— 📁 OpenAI o1 and o3-mini now support both file & image uploads in ChatGPT ⬆️ We raised o3-mini-high limits by 7x for Plus users to up to 50 per day — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 12, 2025

