OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced on January 23, 2025, that the free tier of ChatGPT will include the o3-mini model. Last week, Altman expressed his gratitude to external safety researchers for their efforts in testing the model. He also emphasised that the final version has been finished and that the process of releasing it has begun. The development is expected to enhance the user experience by providing improved reasoning capabilities. Altman also mentioned that ChatGPT Plus subscribers will benefit from increased access to OpenAI o3-mini's features. Elon Musk Criticises Sam Altman Over OpenAI Compensation, Says ‘What a Liar’.

OpenAI o3-Mini Will Be Available for Free to ChatGPT Users

big news: the free tier of chatgpt is going to get o3-mini! (and the plus tier will get tons of o3-mini usage) — Sam Altman (@sama) January 23, 2025

