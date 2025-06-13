OpenAI released new updates to its ChatGPT Projects. The company added more capabilities for the Projects in ChatGPT, such as deep research support, voice mode support, the option to upload files and access the model selector on mobile and improved memory to reference past chats in the project. All of these new ChatGPT project updates will allow the users to talk about their projects and streamline access to the earlier context along with various other functions. Grok 3.5 Launch Update: xAI Likely To Launch Its Grok 3 Successor Soon With Advanced Capabilities for Web Users, Company Releases 'Grok Tasks' Feature in Early Preview.

ChatGPT Projects Gets New Updates, Announces OpenAI

Projects Update 📝 We’re adding more capabilities to projects in ChatGPT to help you do more focused work. ✅ Deep research support ✅ Voice mode support ✅ Improved memory to reference past chats in projects ✅ Upload files and access the model selector on mobile — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)