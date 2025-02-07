OpenAI has updated the 'Thoughts' chain in OpenAI o3 mini for free and paid users and to OpenAI mini high users. These new updates have been announced amid ongoing competition with the DeepSeek R1 model. The O3 mini models offer users a human-like reasoning capability. Besides, OpenAI enabled Canvas sharing for ChatGPT users, allowing them to view, interact, and make edits. DeepSeek Blocked by Defence Ministry of South Korea Amid Security Concerns.

OpenAI Updated 'Thoughts' in o3 mini Model

Updated chain of thought in OpenAI o3-mini for free and paid users, and in o3-mini-high for paid users. pic.twitter.com/uF4XTBGpC5 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 6, 2025

ChatGPT Canvas Sharing Enabled in ChatGPT

Canvas sharing is now live in ChatGPT. Share your canvas with others—they can view, interact with, or edit to make it their own. 🧑‍🎨 https://t.co/MukBvuv1VZ pic.twitter.com/TJLTW8ygUS — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) February 6, 2025

