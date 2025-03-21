Perplexity CEO, Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on March 21, 2025, and made an announcement. The company is developing an updated version of its Deep Research mode. Perplexity's Deep Research mode now has search and coding capabilities. The updated version of Deep Research is expected to arrive next week. Srinivas said, “This will throw even more compute, think longer, present more detailed answers, use code execution, and render in-line charts. Example: Asking to reason how AWS can hit a $10T market cap.” Grok AI Update: Elon Musk Says Working on Speed of Long Context Grok Responses, Should Be Way Faster Soon.

Perplexity Deep Research Update

We're working on an updated version of Deep Research (shipping next week, hopefully). This will throw even more compute, think longer, present more detailed answers, use code execution, and render in-line charts. Example: Asking to reason how AWS can hit a $10T market cap. pic.twitter.com/C5pEZ3OTD9 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)