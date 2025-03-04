Perplexity shared an announcement on social media platform X (previously Twitter) about their partnership with T-Mobile’s parent company Deutsche Telekom. The post read, "We are proud to partner with Deutsche Telekom to make Perplexity Assistant the native feature on their new AI Phone." The AI phone, powered by the Perplexity chatbot, was reportedly announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. While details about the smartphone's specifications remain limited, reports suggest it may be a mid-range smartphone running on Android. Perplexity Launches Deep Research Tool for Enterprise Data With Google Drive, OneDrive and SharePoint Integration.

Perplexity Partners With Deutsche Telekom for New AI Phone Integration

We are proud to partner with @deutschetelekom to make Perplexity Assistant the native feature on their new AI Phone. pic.twitter.com/rYwsuySLW4 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 3, 2025

